Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Center draws crowd
There are 2 comments on the Daily Times Leader story from 36 min ago, titled Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Center draws crowd. In it, Daily Times Leader reports that:
Citizens and local officials gathered yesterday morning for the ribbon cutting and official dedication for the Golden Triangle Autism Center. ARC of Clay County Cindy Smith said the building was originally used as a prekindergarten for 4-year-olds with and without special needs, as well as a school for 3-year-olds with speech problems.
#1 12 hrs ago
What about adult autism?
#2 5 hrs ago
How about building an obsessive compulsive ribbon treatment center and creating a board to attend and oversee said center.
