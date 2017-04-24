Republican Neal withdraws from Ward 5 race

The first candidate to withdraw their name from contention in the upcoming municipal elections was revealed on Monday as the march to primary day continues. Republican candidate Chase Neal told the SDN on Monday he had officially withdrawn from the Ward 5 race, leaving Democrats Patrick Miller and Kayla Gilmore to compete for the seat that will be vacated by Ward 5 Alderman Scott Maynard, who chose not to seek another term.

