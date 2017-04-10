Report: 4-Star QB Jalen Mayden releases top 3

Mississippi State landed 4-star Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Keytaon Thompson in the 2017 signing class, but with only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, Dan Mullen is looking to add an elite signal caller in the 2018 recruiting cycle. 4-star Texas QB Jalen Mayden released his top 5 schools last week, but has since narrowed his list down to three: Mississippi State, Louisville, and Tennessee, according to Rivals recruiting analyst Woody Wommack.

