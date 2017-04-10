Report: 4-Star QB Jalen Mayden releases top 3
Mississippi State landed 4-star Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Keytaon Thompson in the 2017 signing class, but with only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, Dan Mullen is looking to add an elite signal caller in the 2018 recruiting cycle. 4-star Texas QB Jalen Mayden released his top 5 schools last week, but has since narrowed his list down to three: Mississippi State, Louisville, and Tennessee, according to Rivals recruiting analyst Woody Wommack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at For Whom The Cowbell Tolls.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar '17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|HowPhartzs
|9
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC