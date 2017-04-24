Three empty chairs

Three empty chairs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Three empty chairs sat in front of constituents during a town hall meeting at the Oktibbeha County Chancery Courthouse in Starkville Thursday evening, in what was meant to be a discussion between citizens and their U.S. congressional delegation. Indivisible Golden Triangle staged the town hall, inviting Sen. Thad Cochran, Rep. Gregg Harper and Sen. Roger Wicker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) 4 hr Tina 79
News State's Blue Book unveiled 11 hr Delbert 2
News Health worker from Starkville charged with abus... Apr 24 Who Dat 2
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Apr 22 johnny 474
Misty hamilton Apr 18 City girl 1
Cable TV/Internet in Starkville? Apr 10 ckelz 1
News Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne... Apr 10 Real 1
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Oktibbeha County was issued at April 27 at 4:25PM CDT

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC