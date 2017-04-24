Three empty chairs sat in front of constituents during a town hall meeting at the Oktibbeha County Chancery Courthouse in Starkville Thursday evening, in what was meant to be a discussion between citizens and their U.S. congressional delegation. Indivisible Golden Triangle staged the town hall, inviting Sen. Thad Cochran, Rep. Gregg Harper and Sen. Roger Wicker.

