Perkins wants to change board appointment rules
Ward 6 Alderman Roy A. Perkins wants to amend the ordinance involving Starkville Board of Adjustment and Appeals appointments to allow his ward's representative to serve a second consecutive term. The vice mayor confirmed Tuesday he will request fellow board members next week set two public hearings in May on the ordinance adjustment.
