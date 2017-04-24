Operation Gratitude: Messages to troops teach lessons in gratitude and service

Emily Mabry looks on as, from left, Sophia Eaves, 9, Suzannah Eaves, 8, and Emily's son Cillian Mabry, 4, work on patriotic drawings for Operation Gratitude Wednesday at No Limit Jiu Jitsu in Starkville. When asked why she was creating a drawing for a deployed service member, Sophia answered, "Because they fight for us."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.