Oktibbeha considers GPS trackers for road equipment
Oktibbeha County punted a decision on placing Global Positioning System trackers in road department vehicles to May after supervisors raised questions Monday about employees' productivity and how such a tracking system would affect morale. Supervisors began discussing the pending purchase after receiving a quote from the Starkville-based Security Solutions for 25 units at a monthly $25 per-unit rate.
Commercial Dispatch.
