OCSO, SPD hosting drug take-back events Saturday

Oktibbeha County residents wishing to safely dispose of prescription medications may do so at two locations Saturday during the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's Drug Take-back Day. Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office will accept drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vowell's Marketplace, located at 118 Highway 12 West, and the sheriff's office 111 Dr. D.L. Conner Drive location.

