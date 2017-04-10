OCH audit: Hospital loses money in 2015-16

OCH Regional Medical Center's Fiscal Year 2015-16 audit reported a $190,844 drop in its end-of-the-year net position after all operational and nonoperational revenues and expenses were accounted. The audit, which Oktibbeha County supervisors will acknowledge during Monday's 9 a.m. meeting at the chancery courthouse, shows a $416,064 loss between OCH's operating revenues and expenses after both categories moved negatively from the previous fiscal year's marks.

