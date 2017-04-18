New SOCSD superintendent pledges to create '21st century school district' in Oktibbeha

Eddie Peasant speaks during a meet and greet at the Greensboro Center in Starkville on Thursday. Peasant will become the new superintendent of the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District on July 1. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff Eddie Peasant visits with Amanda and Neil Tullos during a meet and greet at the Greensboro Center in Starkville Thursday evening.

