New SOCSD superintendent pledges to c...

New SOCSD superintendent pledges to create '21st century school district' in Oktibbeha

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Eddie Peasant speaks during a meet and greet at the Greensboro Center in Starkville on Thursday. Peasant will become the new superintendent of the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District on July 1. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff Eddie Peasant visits with Amanda and Neil Tullos during a meet and greet at the Greensboro Center in Starkville Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Misty hamilton Apr 18 City girl 1
Cable TV/Internet in Starkville? Apr 10 ckelz 1
News Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne... Apr 10 Real 1
News Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi... Apr 7 Cheap Shoes 2
News Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente... Apr 7 MoreRibbons 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar '17 Uhg 78
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar '17 Know Why 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC