New Dairy Queen to open May 6
Dairy Queen is coming to Starkville at the intersection of Louisville Street and Lynn Lane and will open sooner rather than later, with the projected date being less than a month away. Chris Hagler, the Operations Supervisor of North Alabama, and now North Mississippi as well, works for the nation's largest Dairy Queen franchise, Fourteen Foods.
