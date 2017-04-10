MSU's Grant Gallery expected to open this winter

Mississippi State University officials say the somewhat unconventional trip former President Ulysses S. Grant's collection of official documents, personal letters and other artifacts took to Mississippi should formally conclude this winter when a new addition housing the papers at Mitchell Memorial Library is expected to open. Barring unforeseen construction delays, the fourth-floor addition to the library -- a $7.2 million project that will house the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library Gallery and other space supporting the collection -- is expected to open in either November or December, Grant collection coordinator John Marszalek said.

