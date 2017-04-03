Mississippi State to Host National Title Watch Party
Vic Schaefer's team, after reaching the Elite Eight for the first time, after defeating UConn in one of the greatest upsets in sports history, is now going to play for their first ever national title. They are, without a doubt, the perfect team to bring Starkville its first championship.
