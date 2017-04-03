Mississippi Attorney General honors SPD officer
Detective Sergeant William Durr of the Starkville Police Department was awarded the 2017 Distinguished Service Award for his strength, resilience and justice by Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood. The award was presented on Monday, April 3, in Jackson, and was issued by the Crime Victim Compensation Division, the portion of the Mississippi Attorney General's Office that works with helping victims.
