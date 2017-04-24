Middle school mourning death of student

Armstrong Middle School is preparing to bring local ministers and grief counselors on campus Monday to help students begin to deal with the tragic loss of one of their classmates. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District administration confirmed Saturday an Armstrong student died Friday night.

