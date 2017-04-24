Middle school mourning death of student
Armstrong Middle School is preparing to bring local ministers and grief counselors on campus Monday to help students begin to deal with the tragic loss of one of their classmates. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District administration confirmed Saturday an Armstrong student died Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Fri
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Fri
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC