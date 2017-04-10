Mayor candidates mostly agree at forum

Improvement was a constant theme, as all three candidates said Starkville needs to work on various issues, including redeveloping the Highway 182 corridor, strengthening its relationship with Mississippi State University, granting tax increment financing packages only to deserving projects and investing in various quality-of-life initiatives. As in previous forums, economic development and infrastructure improvement pitches were the lead topics of the night.

