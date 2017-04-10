Maulding picked as new SOCSD assistant superintendent
Hinds Community College Work-Based Learning and Internship Coordinator Christy Maulding will join the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District this summer and replace outgoing Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Education Jody Woodrum. Her first day was not announced but is expected to be July 1, one day after Woodrum's announced departure.
