Maben woman arrested on counterfeit currency, drug charges

The Starkville Police Department arrested two people in Longmeadow subdivision on a slew of charges Saturday, including possession of counterfeit money. On Saturday, April 1, SPD arrested Jessica Clark McDaniel, 30, of Maben, and charged her with felony possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I or II, and felony possession of counterfeit currency.

