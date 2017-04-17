Hotel market continues to grow but ma...

Hotel market continues to grow but may soon slow

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Three of the four hotels built and opened in Columbus in the past 10 years stand in the foreground. Local hotel developers say with two additional hotels planned for Columbus, the hotel market is maturing and that more demand may be needed before additional hotels open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cable TV/Internet in Starkville? Apr 10 ckelz 1
News Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne... Apr 10 Real 1
News Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi... Apr 7 Cheap Shoes 2
News Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente... Apr 7 MoreRibbons 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar 17 Uhg 78
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar '17 Know Why 2
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar '17 HowPhartzs 9
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC