Hotel market continues to grow but may soon slow
Three of the four hotels built and opened in Columbus in the past 10 years stand in the foreground. Local hotel developers say with two additional hotels planned for Columbus, the hotel market is maturing and that more demand may be needed before additional hotels open.
