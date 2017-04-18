Health worker from Starkville charged with abuse after striking patient
A Starkville man was charged earlier this month by the Mississippi Attorney General's office with felony abuse of a vulnerable person while working for a direct-health provider in Tupelo. Cleatonia "Tony" Burns, 34, is accused of striking a 21-year-old patient who is intellectually and physically disabled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|johnny
|474
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Uhg
|78
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC