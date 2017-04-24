Health Department looking to streamline
Public Health districts will be reduced from nine to three to deal with budget cuts, state Health Officer Mary Currier explains in a YouTube video. The YouTube video, directed to the about 1,800 employees of the Department of Health, outlines a pending reorganization, and a yet-to-be determined number of layoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi...
|14 min
|New life
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Fri
|Tina
|79
|State's Blue Book unveiled
|Fri
|Delbert
|2
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|Apr 24
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Apr 22
|johnny
|474
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC