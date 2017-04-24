Health Department looking to streamline

Public Health districts will be reduced from nine to three to deal with budget cuts, state Health Officer Mary Currier explains in a YouTube video. The YouTube video, directed to the about 1,800 employees of the Department of Health, outlines a pending reorganization, and a yet-to-be determined number of layoffs.

