GSDP's Prather named Interim Director of Tourism
Jennifer Prather - who has been with the GSDP since 2013 - has been tapped for the role of Interim Director of Tourism. Prather originally joined the GSDP as Special Events and Projects Coordinator, before assuming the role of Starkville Community Market Manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health worker from Starkville charged with abus...
|8 hr
|Who Dat
|2
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Sat
|johnny
|474
|Misty hamilton
|Apr 18
|City girl
|1
|Cable TV/Internet in Starkville?
|Apr 10
|ckelz
|1
|Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne...
|Apr 10
|Real
|1
|Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi...
|Apr 7
|Cheap Shoes
|2
|Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente...
|Apr 7
|MoreRibbons
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC