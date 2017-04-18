GSDP's Prather named Interim Director...

GSDP's Prather named Interim Director of Tourism

1 hr ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

Jennifer Prather - who has been with the GSDP since 2013 - has been tapped for the role of Interim Director of Tourism. Prather originally joined the GSDP as Special Events and Projects Coordinator, before assuming the role of Starkville Community Market Manager.

