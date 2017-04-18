GSDP seeking outside firm for CEO search
The search for a new chief executive officer for the Greater Starkville Development Partnership could soon get some outside assistance, with the GSDP actively seeking an outside firm to help with the search. GSDP Board Chair Michelle Amos confirmed to the SDN that a search firm will be used, but one has not been selected at this time.
