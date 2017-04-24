GOP looks to gain ground in municipal races
However, local GOP leaders are looking to hold the ground they still occupy, while attempting to unseat incumbents in several Board of Aldermen races. Marnita Henderson, chairwoman of the Oktibbeha County Republican Party's executive committee, told the SDN on Wednesday that low voter turnout has been a consistent problem in the past, but something the party hopes to remedy in the races for Wards 1, 2, 4 and 7. The task may seem Herculean in practice, but Henderson is confident that high voter turnout could mean positive results for local Republicans.
