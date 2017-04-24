GOP looks to gain ground in municipal...

GOP looks to gain ground in municipal races

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

However, local GOP leaders are looking to hold the ground they still occupy, while attempting to unseat incumbents in several Board of Aldermen races. Marnita Henderson, chairwoman of the Oktibbeha County Republican Party's executive committee, told the SDN on Wednesday that low voter turnout has been a consistent problem in the past, but something the party hopes to remedy in the races for Wards 1, 2, 4 and 7. The task may seem Herculean in practice, but Henderson is confident that high voter turnout could mean positive results for local Republicans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State's Blue Book unveiled 3 hr farce 1
News Health worker from Starkville charged with abus... Apr 24 Who Dat 2
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Apr 22 johnny 474
Misty hamilton Apr 18 City girl 1
Cable TV/Internet in Starkville? Apr 10 ckelz 1
News Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulne... Apr 10 Real 1
News Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi... Apr 7 Cheap Shoes 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Oktibbeha County was issued at April 27 at 4:25PM CDT

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC