Gilbert named Distinguished Engineering Fellow
Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert has been named a 2017 Distinguished Fellow in the Bagley College of Engineering at Mississippi State University. The prestigious Distinguished Fellows program celebrates the accomplishments of Bagley College alumni and reconnects the honorees with the school and its engineering heritage.
