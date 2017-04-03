Former Tupelo worker charged with abu...

Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulnerable person

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

The Attorney General's office announced Monday that Cleatonia "Tony" Burns, 34, is accused of striking a 21-year-old patient who is intellectually and physically disabled, causing pain or injury. At the time of the alleged abuse, Burns was employed as a direct care provider at Brandi's Hope Community Services in Tupelo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payless Shoe Source closing 400 stores, includi... Fri Cheap Shoes 2
News Ribbon cutting for Golden Triangle Autism Cente... Apr 7 MoreRibbons 2
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar 17 Uhg 78
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar '17 HowPhartzs 9
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Mar '17 Economy 7
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Mar '17 Noadvancementofco... 1
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 280,192,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC