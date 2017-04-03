Former Tupelo worker charged with abusing vulnerable person
The Attorney General's office announced Monday that Cleatonia "Tony" Burns, 34, is accused of striking a 21-year-old patient who is intellectually and physically disabled, causing pain or injury. At the time of the alleged abuse, Burns was employed as a direct care provider at Brandi's Hope Community Services in Tupelo.
