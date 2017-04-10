Delta cancels 3,000 flights in thunde...

Delta cancels 3,000 flights in thunderstorm fallout Dozens of long...

Friday Apr 7

Delta passengers wait in line in hopes of catching their flight out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, April 7, 2017. Dozens of long lines of thousands of passengers trying to get help extended through the terminal Friday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, where Delta Airlines has its headquarters, as fallout from the airline's flight cancellations extended into a third day.

