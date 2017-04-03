Cotton District Festival kicks off Su...

Cotton District Festival kicks off Super Bulldog Weekend

The Cotton District Arts Festival saw a substantial turnout Saturday, with a wide-range of vendors and artisans providing the tastes and sights that make the annual event so unique. The free festival, scheduled before the Maroon and White football game and other festivities - featured vendors from many local staples and artists from around the world.

