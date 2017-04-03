Cotton District Arts Festival to offer variety of activities
The Cotton District Arts Festival will launch at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, with the pet parade and pet tricks competition. Registration for the parade begins at 8 a.m., and a pet trick competition will follow.
