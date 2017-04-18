City tenders sanitation worker's case to DA, suspends director
Following a lengthy closed-door executive session at Tuesday's Starkville Board of Aldermen meeting, one city employee could soon face criminal prosecution and another was temporarily suspended without pay. The board voted 5-2 to tender the case of city sanitation worker Courtney Ross to District Attorney Scott Colom's office for consideration for criminal prosecution.
