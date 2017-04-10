4-County plans March completion for Cornerstone substation

Cornerstone Park could again become a viable option for smaller industrial developments next year once a new 4-County Electric Power Association substation boosts the area's power capacity. The estimated $3 million project, which will install a transformer rated up to 30 megawatts in the Bluefield Road area, should be complete in March, 4-County Manager of Engineering Lynn Timbrook confirmed Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.