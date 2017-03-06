Wynn certified as Independent in Ward...

Wynn certified as Independent in Ward 2 race

Ward 2 Alderman Lisa Wynn officially qualified on Monday to run as an Independent after the Starkville City Clerk's office certified a petition with the necessary number of signatures. Starkville City Clerk Lesa Hardin said Wynn reached the 50-signature threshold to qualify, bringing 60 signatures total on Monday morning.

