Washington bound ... again
Soyeon Park, 12, won the Mississippi state spelling bee this week in Jackson earning her second trip to the national bee in Washington, D.C. She attends Armstrong Middle School in Starkville. Photo by: Courtesy photo/Mississippi Education Association Soyeon Park is a 12-year-old who attends Armstrong Middle School in Starkville.
