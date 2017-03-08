Under water: Overstreet Elementary, surrounding neighborhood suffers from poor drainage
Poor storm water drainage in the Jackson/Green Street area in Starkville has allowed heavy rainfall to ravage the playground at Overstreet Elementary School. According to a city drainage study, none of the 10 pipes tasked with moving storm water from the school and surrounding neighborhood can handle the flow from even a 2-year rain event.
