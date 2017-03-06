The show goes on: Award-winning community theatre builds on reputation in Starkville

Krista Vowell, Madeline Golden, Kris Lee and Graeme Buchanan all act out a scene from Starkville Community Theatre's award-winning production of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike." Photo by: Courtesy photo Kat Hester, Graeme Buchanan, Pattye Archer, Kris Lee, Beth Accardy, Krista Vowell and Madeline Golden accept awards at the annual Southeastern Theater Conference in Lexington, Kentucky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.