The Pop Porium officially opens on Main Street

A new treat shop opened in downtown Starkville over the weekend and offered locals a taste of things to come. The Pop Porium - a gourmet popcorn and treat shop on Main Street - held a grand opening on Saturday at noon, complete with face-painting for children and free samples.

