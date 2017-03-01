The Pop Porium officially opens on Main Street
A new treat shop opened in downtown Starkville over the weekend and offered locals a taste of things to come. The Pop Porium - a gourmet popcorn and treat shop on Main Street - held a grand opening on Saturday at noon, complete with face-painting for children and free samples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Sat
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Sat
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC