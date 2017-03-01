The Magnolia Independent Film Festiva...

The Magnolia Independent Film Festival: Starkville's night on the red carpet

The night was filled with glitz and glamour on the second evening of the Magnolia Independent Film Festival as filmmakers and patrons took to the red carpet to celebrate the occasion. The festival is in its 20th year and filmmakers from around the world were in attendance Friday evening for the second night of films.

