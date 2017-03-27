Supervisors mulling specific road improvements as bond sale approaches

Oktibbeha County supervisors are developing a preliminary list of roads they hope to improve with an upcoming 15-year, $14.5 million-maximum bond issuance. A comprehensive list identifying which county thoroughfares will be paved, reclaimed or repaired is not yet available, as many supervisors have not finished assessing their district's roads or have not yet received updated cost estimates from County Engineer Clyde Pritchard.

