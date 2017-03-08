Storm dumps damaging hail on Golden T...

Storm dumps damaging hail on Golden Triangle

Storms battered the Golden Triangle for the second time in a week on Thursday, with localized hail reported throughout the area. Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan told the SDN the Maben Fire Department was dispatched to Highway 82 East Thursday evening to respond to a multiple vehicle accident where inclement weather played a role.

