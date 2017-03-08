Storm dumps damaging hail on Golden Triangle
Storms battered the Golden Triangle for the second time in a week on Thursday, with localized hail reported throughout the area. Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan told the SDN the Maben Fire Department was dispatched to Highway 82 East Thursday evening to respond to a multiple vehicle accident where inclement weather played a role.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 6
|justme
|77
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC