Starkville's on the map for Mardi Gras tour
It has been over a year since Flow Tribe has stepped onto a stage in Starkville, but they are making their return - coming back to Starkville to tie off their Mardi Gras tour. Flow Tribe will perform on Rick's stage on March 3. "We have played in Starkville in the past, but it's been about a year or two, so we're excited to get back up to Cowbell Country and get a little wild up there," said K.C. Ororke, a member of the band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Thu
|ACT Drops
|6
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Wed
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb 21
|Love Wins
|2
|Kia joins Barnes Crossing Auto Group
|Feb 10
|KiA
|2
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Feb 5
|Jay
|76
|W. Derek Russell: The arts live or die with you
|Feb 4
|Choices
|7
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC