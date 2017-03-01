Starkville's on the map for Mardi Gra...

Starkville's on the map for Mardi Gras tour

It has been over a year since Flow Tribe has stepped onto a stage in Starkville, but they are making their return - coming back to Starkville to tie off their Mardi Gras tour. Flow Tribe will perform on Rick's stage on March 3. "We have played in Starkville in the past, but it's been about a year or two, so we're excited to get back up to Cowbell Country and get a little wild up there," said K.C. Ororke, a member of the band.

