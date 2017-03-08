Starkville woman charged with child d...

Starkville woman charged with child deprivation

Victoria Jones, 40, was charged by the Starkville Police Department with one felony count of child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm. She was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with bond set at $5,000.

