Starkville Restaurant Week charity nomination period begins

Created in 2013 as a way to show off Starkville's growing culinary scene, the Greater Starkville Development Partnership leverages advertising dollars with the event's charity aspect as a way to attract out-of-town visitors to participating restaurants. This year's event is scheduled for April 17-23, which coincides with Mississippi State University's home baseball series against the University of Alabama , and two of MSU softball's three-game home stand against the University of Arkansas .

