Starkville police seek info on March assault
Police were called to an apartment at 305 Everglade Avenue around 2 p.m. on March 12. The victim - whose name, sex and age have not been released - suffered serious injuries to the face. The victim was airlifted out of the Golden Triangle to receive medical treatment.
