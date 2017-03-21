Starkville police seek info on March ...

Starkville police seek info on March assault

Police were called to an apartment at 305 Everglade Avenue around 2 p.m. on March 12. The victim - whose name, sex and age have not been released - suffered serious injuries to the face. The victim was airlifted out of the Golden Triangle to receive medical treatment.

