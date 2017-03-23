Starkville mayoral candidate forum set for Monday
Starkville voters will get a chance to hear the city's three mayoral candidates lay out their platforms during a 7 p.m. public forum Monday at the Greensboro Center. The event, which Starkville Daily News Editor Ryan Phillips will moderate, will feature Democrats Johnny Moore, Damion Poe and Lynn Spruill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
|tameshia shelton (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|Love Wins
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC