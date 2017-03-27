Starkville man dead after high-speed chase, shooting ends near Columbus

A Starkville man is dead and a Lowndes County Sheriff's deputy is recovering from a gunshot wound following a high-speed car chase across multiple counties in the Golden Triangle on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Warren Strain told the SDN the incident started about 10:07 a.m. when a Webster County Sheriff's deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a white Hyundai SUV for suspicion of DUI.

