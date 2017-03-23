Spirit of Oktibbeha: Forbus honored for service, birthday

A fixture in the Starkville community, Forbus, a State Farm agent for 43 years serves in many capacities, including the Palmer Home for Children Board of Trustees, as an Elder at First Presbyterian Church and with the Oktibbeha County Republican Party as the elected chair of the municipal committee, which he has served on for 36 years. Forbus is also a Rotarian and is active with the Golden Triangle Celts.

