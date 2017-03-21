SPD still seeking info on Everglade Ave. assault
Police are still trying to piece together the events of a possible assault case that occurred in Starkville nearly two weeks ago. The Starkville Police Department said on Wednesday they are requesting the help of anyone with information relating to an incident that took place at an apartment on Sunday, March 12 in the 300 block of Everglade Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help a fella out
|19 hr
|Passin thru
|1
|Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11)
|Mar 17
|Uhg
|78
|Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio...
|Mar 17
|Know Why
|2
|Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|HowPhartzs
|9
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|Mar 4
|Economy
|7
|Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re...
|Mar 1
|Noadvancementofco...
|1
|Apt rentals in cotton district
|Feb 26
|Needing to know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC