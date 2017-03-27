SPD looking for Louisville Street burglary suspects
The Starkville Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary case on Louisville Street early Friday morning and asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. SPD says at approximately 4 a.m. Friday, police responded to a residential alarm in a neighborhood on Louisville Street south of Academy Road.
