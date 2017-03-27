SPD looking for Louisville Street bur...

SPD looking for Louisville Street burglary suspects

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

The Starkville Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary case on Louisville Street early Friday morning and asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. SPD says at approximately 4 a.m. Friday, police responded to a residential alarm in a neighborhood on Louisville Street south of Academy Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Plexus Slim and Accelerator has helped me lost ... (Oct '11) Mar 17 Uhg 78
News Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-educatio... Mar 17 Know Why 2
News Houston driver's license office closing (Oct '12) Mar 4 HowPhartzs 9
News Area high schools look to prepare students for ... Mar 4 Economy 7
News Trainer: Wet N Wild deal unlikely until lake re... Mar 1 Noadvancementofco... 1
Apt rentals in cotton district Feb 26 Needing to know 1
tameshia shelton (Jul '15) Feb '17 Love Wins 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,495 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC