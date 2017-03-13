SPD investigating vandalism at Victory Center Church
The Starkville Police Department is investigating a potential vandalism case involving a racist message carved into sign at a local church. Bishop Michael Boyd of Victory Center Church on Linden Circle, said someone carved "KKK" over the picture on the church's sign facing out onto Louisville Street.
