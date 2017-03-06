Six in for Oktibbeha's chancery clerk...

Six in for Oktibbeha's chancery clerk race

The field for Oktibbeha County's special election to fill former Chancery Clerk Monica Banks' seat was set at six candidates Friday after no new challengers emerged before the day's qualification deadline. The field includes Democrats Martesa Flowers, Margaret Jordan, Sharon Livingston and Hattie Ridgel, and Republicans Tina Fisher and Barbara Mitchell.

